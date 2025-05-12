MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Stopped a nuclear conflict: Donald Trump says on India-Pakistan stand-off

We told both countries to stop fighting. We don’t want to see that happen, says the United States President

Our Web Desk Published 12.05.25, 07:36 PM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. PTI picture.

Just half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 8pm IST, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, suggesting that his administration had prevented a potential nuclear conflict between the two neighbours.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said, “On Saturday, my administration helped bring about an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan — I think it will be a permanent ceasefire. Both countries have a lot of nuclear weapons.”

He said he had used trade as leverage to de-escalate the situation. “I told both the countries... come, we want to do a lot of business with you guys. Let's stop this (conflict)... let's stop it. If you stop it, we will do business with you, if you don't stop it, we will not do business with you.”

"Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting," Trump said at an event at the White House.

The former President added that people had “never really used trade the way I used it” and that his intervention had led both countries to agree to stop fighting.

Trump’s comments came amid heightened anticipation in India, with Prime Minister Modi’s national address sparking speculation of a major announcement. However, there has been no official word from either New Delhi or Islamabad on any US-brokered ceasefire or recent diplomatic engagement.

Earlier, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, they started at around 5 PM.

"The DGMO-level talks have concluded. Further details are awaited and will be shared in due course," the Indian Army said.

