Stanford protesters face felony charges for extensive damage administration offices

Prosecutors on Thursday filed felony charges against 12 pro-Palestinian protesters — all but one of them a current or former student at Stanford University — for breaking into administration offices in June and causing extensive damage.

The charges were among the most severe levied against participants in last year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. More than 3,000 people were arrested at college protests and encampments in the spring of 2024, but they faced misdemeanor charges or saw their charges dropped.

Jeff Rosen, the district attorney for Santa Clara County, which includes the Stanford campus, charged the 12 protesters with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass. They face up to three years and eight months in prison, as well as the payment of restitution to reimburse the university for the damage.

Stanford is one of dozens of schools being investigated by the Trump administration for how they have handled pro-Palestinian protests and whether they have done enough to combat antisemitism on campus. The administration has also revoked the visas of several Stanford students and recent graduates, though the reason is unclear. .

Rosen said that President Donald Trump’s intense focus on Stanford and other universities played no role in the decision to charge the crimes as felonies.

Rosen said he was swayed by the extent of the damage caused by protesters and what he characterised as deep, coordinated planning before the building was taken over.

“Whenever you have multiple people working together to commit a crime, it’s much more dangerous to the public,” he said. That the actions were intended to highlight the group’s opposition to the war in Gaza made no difference, he added.

“Speech is protected by the First Amendment,” he said. “Vandalism is prosecuted under the Penal Code.”

On June 5, police arrested 13 people in connection with breaking into the office of the Stanford president early that morning and barricading themselves inside. They made several demands.

New York Times News Service