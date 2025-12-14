MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in drone attack on UN base in Sudan's Abyei

Eight others were injured as separatist armed groups targeted a UN logistics base in the disputed region

Reuters Published 14.12.25, 02:57 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image United Nations peacekeeping

At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in an attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army said on Saturday.

"The situation in the area is still unstable and clashes with terrorists are ongoing," it said in a statement, adding that the authorities were doing their best to provide medical treatment and rescue operations for those injured.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to U.N. peacekeeping missions and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.

"A drone attack was carried out by separatist armed groups on the Kadugali Logistics Base under the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei, Sudan yesterday (Saturday) from approximately 3:40 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. local time," Bangladesh's Inter-Service Public Relations said in a statement on Sunday.

