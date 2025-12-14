‘Terror must be defeated’: Modi, Macron, Starmer react after Jews targeted at Australia's Bondi beach

World leaders on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, calling it an assault on religious freedom and a troubling sign of rising antisemitism worldwide.

The United States "strongly condemns" the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday in which 12 people were killed and almost 30 wounded when gunmen fired on a Jewish holiday event, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on Sunday.

"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said the attack was the outcome of unchecked antisemitic incitement and street-level hatred seen in recent years.

"These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realized today," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack struck at the heart of the nation and made it clear that antisemitism and terrorism would not be tolerated.

Addressing the nation, he said, “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack as an act of terrorism against civilians marking a religious festival and said India stood firmly with Australia in its hour of grief.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.”

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar called the shooting a direct attack on a faith community and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

The Israel embassy in India linked the attack to global antisemitic rhetoric and warned against normalising calls for violence against Jews.

In its statement, the embassy said, “Those who call to 'globalise the intifada', are de-facto calling to murder innocent Jews on a global scale.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was closely monitoring the situation while extending condolences from the UK to those affected by the attack. He said, “I’m being kept updated on the developing situation.”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the killings reflected a dangerous resurgence of hatred against Jewish people and warned that antisemitism never truly disappears. He said, “Antisemitism is a light sleeper.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident an antisemitic terrorist attack that struck families during a moment of religious celebration and said France shared Australia’s pain.

"We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes," Macron said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack targeted the Jewish community at the start of a sacred festival and stressed that terror and hatred must be confronted everywhere.

"Terror and hatred must never prevail — they must be defeated everywhere and every time," Zelensky said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe stood with Australia and Jewish communities across the world against violence and hatred. She said, “We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred.”

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott called the incident an atrocity and said it marked a dangerous escalation in hostility against Australia’s Jewish community.

He also highlighted the intervention of a bystander during the attack. Abbott said, “The events at Bondi Beach are an absolute atrocity.”

Dutch politician Geert Wilders described the shooting as a barbaric attack on Jews and blamed the rise of global antisemitism for such violence.

"Whoever the terrorist is, the growing antisemitism is fueled all over the world by both Islam and the Israel-hate of leftist liberal politicians, press and academia," Wilders said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon underlined the closeness between the two countries and said New Zealanders were deeply affected by the violence in a place many of them visit regularly.

He said, “Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, we're family.”