Sindh govt declares ex-CM’s son dead—while he’s alive and working at a hospital

The Sindh Health Department has declared Dr. Syed Liaquat Ali Shah, the son of former provincial chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, as dead despite him being alive and currently serving at a government ophthalmology hospital, a report said.

The revelation surfaced during a court submission related to an employee recruitment case where a report submitted by the health secretary, health director general, and additional health secretary said Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah, who issued the recruitment order, had passed away, Samaa TV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A death certificate was also provided to mislead the court.

Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah has been serving as a medical superintendent (MS) at the eye hospital for the past two years.

Before this, he worked as a contract professor at a medical college following his retirement.

Dr Liaquat had previously served as a district health officer (DHO) and was responsible for recruiting over 400 employees a decade ago. Of these, 161 employees continue to receive salaries while the remaining cases are still pending in court.

When contacted for his response, Dr. Liaquat declined to comment on the claims regarding his supposed death.

Dr Liaquat said he had not received any official letter from the health secretary and would only provide a written response once he does.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.