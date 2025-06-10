Eight killed in Austrian school shooting in Graz, police say suspect acted alone

A deadly shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday has left at least eight people dead and several others injured, according to multiple Austrian officials and media reports. Authorities confirmed that the suspected perpetrator is also among the dead.

“We currently have several fatalities in the #graz1006 operation,” local police wrote on social media platform X. The Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported that nine people were killed in the attack, while other outlets, including the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, said eight had died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting took place at the BORG Dreierschuetzengasse high school in Graz, Austria's second-largest city with around 300,000 residents. Police said they were alerted after gunshots were heard around 10 a.m., prompting the deployment of special forces. By 11:30 a.m., the school had been evacuated and “everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.” Authorities later stated that the situation was “secured” and there was no further danger.

Austrian police announced they are operating under the assumption that there was a sole suspect. “We are working on the assumption that there is a sole suspect,” police stated on X.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr called the incident a “terrible tragedy,” according to the Austria Press Agency. She confirmed that the shooter was among the dead.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that “several fatalities” had occurred but did not specify a number. Police also acknowledged that others had sustained injuries, without detailing how many or how serious they were. Reports said those injured included both students and teachers.

Kronen Zeitung reported that the suspected shooter was found dead in a bathroom, although this detail has not yet been confirmed by police or other officials.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.