regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Sheikh Hasina’s expatriate son Sajeeb Wazed Joy slams seizure of property in Bangladesh

Reaction comes after a Dhaka court orders the attachment of more property and land owned by five members of the Hasina family

PTI Published 03.05.25, 09:54 AM
Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy Courtesy of @sajeebwazed via Reuters

Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s expatriate son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has sharply criticised the seizure of property of close family members in Bangladesh, saying it was done without any proof of corruption.

His reaction came after a Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the attachment of more property and land owned by five members of the Hasina family.

The former Prime Minister fled to India on August 5 last year after a massive student-led agitation that toppled her over 15-year-old regime. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as Chief Adviser.

“The courts in #Bangladesh under the #Yunus' dictatorship have moved to seize my family's inherited properties,” Joy said in a post on X hours after Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain issued orders for the seizure.

Joy, who lives in the US, particularly scorned the seizure of Sudha Sadan, “the house built by my father decades ago which was looted and burnt by the terrorists under this (Yunus) regime”. Hasina’s scientist husband Wazed Miah died a natural death in 2009.

