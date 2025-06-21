MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 June 2025

Four security personnel killed, seven injured in terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces

PTI Published 21.06.25, 06:41 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture AP/PTI

At least four personnel were killed and seven others injured as terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Saturday. The terrorists attacked the security checkpost in the province's Mamund tehsil, Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

Security officials confirmed that four personnel were killed and the seven injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where the condition of two is reported to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan military’s media wing, has not issued any statement on this incident so far.

Also Read

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Security Personnel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stupid’ in Sydney, ‘superb’ in Leeds: Rishabh Pant flips the script on Sunil Gavaskar

Pant surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper batter during the second day of the first India-England Test
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

It is clear the match is fixed and a fixed election is poisonous for democracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT