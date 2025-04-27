Several killed, multiple injured as driver rams into crowd at Vancouver street festival: Police

A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was underway in a South Vancouver neighbourhood when the incident occurred. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground, AP reports.

Still photos from the scene showed a black SUV with a crumpled front end.

In a post on X, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event."

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," he also said.