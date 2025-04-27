MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Several killed, multiple injured as driver rams into crowd at Vancouver street festival: Police

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X

Our Web Desk Published 27.04.25, 11:04 AM
In a post on X, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event."

A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was underway in a South Vancouver neighbourhood when the incident occurred. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground, AP reports.

Still photos from the scene showed a black SUV with a crumpled front end.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," he also said.

