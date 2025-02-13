MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Russia remains threat to Europe's security despite peace agreement with Ukraine: Germany

German defence minister believes they 'have to invest faster and more in our defence and security capabilities'

Reuters Published 13.02.25, 02:41 PM
The Russian national flag flies on a vessel moving along the strait of East Bosphorus in Vladivostok January 27, 2011. Reuters

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Russia would be remain a threat to Europe's security even if an agreement for peace in Ukraine can be reached.

"It would be naive to believe that this threat, even after any peace agreement whenever it materialises, would in fact subside," Pistorius said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"That's why we have to invest faster and more in our defence and security capabilities. Peace, this has unfortunately been the experience over centuries, can only be secured from a position of strength," he added.

Russia-Ukraine War
