Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses mistrial bid in sex-trafficking case over arson evidence allegations

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to five counts including racketeering and sex trafficking

Reuters Published 28.05.25, 10:52 PM
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reuters

Sean "Diddy" Combs lost a bid for a mistrial in his sex-trafficking case on Wednesday, after his lawyers argued that prosecutors were improperly trying to suggest that the hip-hop mogul had evidence tied to an alleged arson incident destroyed.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five counts including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Last week, Scott Mescudi - the rapper known as Kid Cudi - testified that his car was set on fire in 2012, shortly after Combs learned that Mescudi had a romantic relationship with Combs' on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.

Alexandra Shapiro, a lawyer for Combs, said on Wednesday outside the jurors' presence that prosecutors' questions to a Los Angeles arson investigator who probed the fire implied that Combs had a role in the destruction of fingerprint evidence.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian swiftly denied Shapiro's request for a mistrial.

"There was absolutely no testimony from the witness that was prejudicial in any way shape or form," Subramanian said.

