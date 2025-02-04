MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 February 2025

Pro-Russia Ukraine paramilitary leader dies after apartment shatters in explosion

The bomb detonated just as Sarkisyan, accompanied by his bodyguards, entered the basement of the “Scarlet Sails” complex on the banks of the Moskva River just 12 km from the Kremlin, according to Russian media

Reuters Published 04.02.25, 06:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, Armen Sarkisyan, was killed on Monday when a bomb tore through parts of a luxury apartment block in Moscow, state news agency Tass and other Russian media reported.

Tass called the bombing a well-planned assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bomb detonated just as Sarkisyan, accompanied by his bodyguards, entered the basement of the “Scarlet Sails” complex on the banks of the Moskva River just 12 km from the Kremlin, according to Russian media.

One bodyguard was killed and three more injured, Kommersant newspaper said.

“The assassination attempt on Sarkisyan was carefully planned and was ordered. Investigators are currently identifying those who ordered the crime,” TASS quoted a law enforcement official as saying.

Baza, a Telegram channel with contacts in Russia’s security services, published video showing major damage to the building’s lobby.

Reuters journalists on the scene saw shattered windows and a helicopter apparently evacuating the injured, amid a major police presence.

In December, Ukraine’s SBU security service described Sarkisyan as a crime boss in the Donetsk region, much of which has been controlled by Moscow since 2014, and said that he was officially suspected of participating in and aiding “illegal armed groups”.

It said he had formed a pro-Russian military unit made up of local convict fighters and had organised purchases of supplies for frontline units. Mediazona, an independent Russian outlet that covers law enforcement, reported that Armenian-born Sarkisyan had been an organised crime figure in the Donetsk city of Horlivka.

In 2022, it said, he founded a pro-Russian paramilitary unit composed mostly of his fellow ethnic Armenians to fight against Kyiv’s forces.

In December, Ukraine took credit for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov in a bomb blast outside a Moscow apartment building.

Violent attacks

Ukraine’s army chief condemned on Monday a spate of violent attacks on draft officers, rallying in defence of a national call-up effort that has fuelled anger among some Ukrainians.

RELATED TOPICS

Bomb Blast Moscow Russia Ukraine Unnatural Death Assassination Plots Military Armed Forces Security
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico, Canada after promise to boost border security

Trump on Saturday had directed that 25 per cent tariffs on most imports from the two American partners — and 10% on Canadian energy products — go into effect at midnight Tuesday
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House as LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

I estimate thousands died in Kumbh stampede. If this is not right govt should tell what is the truth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT