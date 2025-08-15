MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pro-Khalistan protest disrupts India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Melbourne

The incident took place outside the Indian consulate where Indians had gathered to hoist the national flag while playing patriotic songs

Our Web Desk Published 15.08.25, 06:07 PM

Screengrab

An event to mark India’s 79th Independence Day outside the Indian Consul General in Melbourne, Australia, was disrupted by pro-Khalistani individuals.

The incident took place outside the Indian consulate where Indians had gathered to hoist the national flag while playing patriotic songs, reported The Australia Today.

Khalistani supporters arrived carrying their flags and raised pro-Khalistan slogans. A video circulating online shows a verbal altercation between the two groups. In response, Indians defended their stance by singing patriotic songs.

The Telegraph Online was unable to independently verify the video.

Local authorities reached the spot and prevented the situation from escalating.

The tricolour was later hoisted at the consulate to cheers of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

Also Read

This incident adds to a series of recent pro-Khalistan activities in Australia.

Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were vandalised with hate graffiti. One message, sprayed on the temple in Boronia alongside an image of Adolf Hitler, read: “Go Home Brown C**T.”

A day earlier, an Indian man in Adelaide was assaulted during a parking dispute. Authorities investigated the assault as a possible racially motivated attack.

