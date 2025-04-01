MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
President Xi Jinping says China and India should strengthen ties in 'Dragon-Elephant tango'

Xi said the neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully and that he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs

Reuters Published 01.04.25, 05:04 PM
Xi Jinping. Reuters.

China and India should work more closely together, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian President Droupadi Murmu, saying their relationship should take the form of a "Dragon-Elephant tango" - a dance between their emblematic animals.

The Chinese and Indian presidents exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic ties, as tensions ease after a 2020 clash between their troops along their shared border in the Himalayas.

Xi said the neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully and that he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, and jointly safeguard peace in border areas.

