U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has struck a trade deal with Vietnam and would announce details later. "I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Details to follow!"

Trump made the post after he was believed to have held a call with Vietnam about the status of trade talks, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.