Pakistan police foil major terror plot, arrest 11 TTP militants in Punjab province

Law enforcement authorities claimed that a major terrorist plan was foiled by arresting 11 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

A suicide bomber of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has also been arrested in Lahore.

“A very dangerous terrorist of TTP from Mianwali, some 325 kilometres from Lahore, is among the other arrested terrorists who had planned to attack police stations in Lahore and other cities,” a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said.

He said as many as 166 intelligence-based operations (IBO) were conducted in different districts of the province during the last few days and 11 terrorists with weapons, explosives and other prohibited material, have been nabbed.

Meanwhile, the CTD arrested a suicide bomber from the Burki area of Lahore.

According to the CTD, suspect Shamsullah was trained by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commanders Suleman and Qasim Khorasani in Afghanistan. “Later, he was sent to Pakistan via Chaman. Qasim Khorasani is the mastermind behind the target killings of police officers in Police Lines Peshawar and Lahore.

“The arrested suicide bomber revealed that during his training, he was made addicted to drugs and various medicines,” the CTD said.

