PM Modi speaks to Russia's Putin, reaffirms commitment to deepen India-Russia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a phone call and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the ties between India and Russia

PM Modi extended greetings on the Russian leader’s 73rd birthday, and conveyed his best wishes for his good health and continued success in all his endeavours.

He also conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the India-Russia annual summit.

Putin will arrive in India on December 5-6 for a summit with PM Narendra Modi, as ties between the two countries grow closer after the United States imposed punitive tariffs on New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil.

