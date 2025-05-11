MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 11 May 2025

Pioneer of the long-form graphic novel, Jack Katz, passes away at the age of 97

Katz published The First Kingdom, a blend of fantasy and science fiction with philosophical underpinnings, in two books every year until he reached Issue No. 24 — a number he arrived at intentionally, as that was the number of books in Homer’s epics, the Iliad and the Odyssey

Alex Williams Published 11.05.25, 06:01 AM
US comic-book artist Jack Katz

US comic-book artist Jack Katz File picture

Jack Katz, a comic-book artist and writer whose 768-page magnum opus, The First Kingdom, published in installments over a dozen years starting in 1974, was widely credited with helping give birth to the long-form graphic novel, died on April 24 in Walnut Creek, California, east of San Francisco. He was 97.

His death was confirmed by a friend, Brian Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katz published The First Kingdom, a blend of fantasy and science fiction with philosophical underpinnings, in two books every year until he reached Issue No. 24 — a number he arrived at intentionally, as that was the number of books in Homer’s epics, the Iliad and the Odyssey.

Katz’s own epic begins after a nuclear apocalypse, as small bands of humans try to survive among dinosaurlike mutants, monsters, gods and other fantastical beings. It becomes “a complex science fiction epic that tells of man’s migration into space, the ensuing galactic battles, and the great mystery of mankind’s origin before the fall of civilisation”, as the reference site Lambiek Comiclopedia describes it.

RELATED TOPICS

Graphic Novel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after ceasefire announcement, India tells Pakistan to take steps to address violations

In a late night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with 'seriousness and responsibility'
Representational image Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

India has maintained uncompromising stance against terrorism...It will continue to do so

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT