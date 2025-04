U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the termination of IT services contracts, totally valued at $5.1 billion, with companies such as Accenture and Deloitte, a memo showed on Thursday.

The pacts "represent non-essential spending on third party consultants" for services Pentagon employees can peform, Hegseth said in the April 10 memo released by the Pentagon.

"These terminations represent $5.1 billion in wasteful spending ... and nearly $4 billion in estimated savings," Hegseth added.