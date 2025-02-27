Pentagon to remove transgender US service members from military

Transgender U.S. service members will be separated from the military unless they receive an exemption, according to a Pentagon memo filed in court on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that took aim at transgender troops in a personal way - at one point saying that a man identifying as a woman was "not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

The memo said that the Pentagon must create a procedure to identify troops who are transgender within 30 days and then within 30 days of that must separate them from the military.