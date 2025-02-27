MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 February 2025

Pentagon to remove transgender US service members from military

The memo said that the Pentagon must create a procedure to identify troops who are transgender within 30 days and then within 30 days of that must separate them from the military

Reuters Published 27.02.25, 12:07 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

Transgender U.S. service members will be separated from the military unless they receive an exemption, according to a Pentagon memo filed in court on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that took aim at transgender troops in a personal way - at one point saying that a man identifying as a woman was "not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

The memo said that the Pentagon must create a procedure to identify troops who are transgender within 30 days and then within 30 days of that must separate them from the military.

RELATED TOPICS

United States US Military
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Banerjee vows loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, sets 2026 poll target in TMC big meet

Addressing party workers at Netaji Indoor stadium, Trinamul general secretary dismisses corruption allegations against him, says ‘100% of the news reports are fake’
In this screenshot via PMO on Feb. 5, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj.
Quote left Quote right

Maha Kumbh has concluded. It laid foundation for many coming centuries

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT