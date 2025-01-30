MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 January 2025

Pentagon takes action against Trump critic General Mark Milley, orders investigation

Hegseth’s spokesman, John Ullyot, said in a statement that the secretary directed the investigation to determine whether 'it is appropriate' to review the rank upon retirement for General Milley, who stood up to President Trump in his first term

Eric Schmitt, David E. Sanger Published 30.01.25, 11:44 AM
Retired US army General Mark Milley.

Retired US army General Mark Milley. Reuters file picture

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth has told Gen. Mark A. Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that he is removing his security detail, revoking his security clearance, and ordering an inspector general inquiry into his record, the Pentagon said late on Tuesday.

Hegseth’s spokesman, John Ullyot, said in a statement that the secretary directed the investigation to determine whether “it is appropriate” to review the rank upon retirement for General Milley, who stood up to President Trump in his first term. Essentially, Hegseth is asking whether General Milley should be demoted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received the request and we are reviewing it,” Mollie Halpern, a spokeswoman for the acting defence department inspector general, said of the referral to examine General Milley’s actions as chairman.

He retired in 2023, and at a ceremony he reminded troops that they took an oath not to a “a king, or a queen, or to a tyrant or dictator, and we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator”.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Pentagon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

More Indians losing hope of improved quality of life under PM Narendra Modi: Survey

More than 37% of respondents in a pre-budget survey said they expect the overall quality of life for ordinary people to deteriorate over the next year, the highest such percentage since 2013, findings released by polling agency C-Voter showed
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and others during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Today, there are people at apex of ruling establishment who reject Gandhiji's sacrifices

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT