Friday, 04 July 2025

Several injured in Rome after gas station explodes

The huge explosion at a petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor in Via dei Gordiani was heard across the Italian capital

Reuters Published 04.07.25, 01:00 PM
Videograb.

Videograb. X/@MoloWarMonitor

Several people were injured, including three with severe burns, after a gas station exploded on Friday in an eastern neighbourhood in Rome, according to media reports.

The huge explosion at a petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor in Via dei Gordiani was heard across the Italian capital.

Local news website Roma Today published a picture showing a huge cloud of smoke and fire high above the gas station.

Rome's public transport agency Atac said it closed a nearby metro station 'Teano' following instructions from police.

