Paws for help: Sri Lankan activists seek Modi’s intervention to stop stray dog crackdown

Sri Lanka’s strays may not have passports, but they’re the ones being deported ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit.

The country’s decision to clear stray dogs from key locations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has triggered outrage among animal rights activists, who have accused authorities of cruelty and undermining years of humane population control efforts, reports The Daily Star.

Authorities in Colombo and the ancient Buddhist city of Anuradhapura have deployed dog catchers to round up stray dogs before Modi’s arrival on April 5, a move activists claim is both unnecessary and inhumane.

The crackdown comes even though many of these dogs — affectionately called "community canines" — have been vaccinated, neutered, and cared for by locals under the Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release (CNVR) programme.

On Thursday, members of the Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE) staged a protest outside President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office in Colombo, demanding an end to the removals.

They also submitted a petition to India’s high commission, urging New Delhi’s intervention.

"Stop the cruel removal of our community dogs," read one placard, while another warned, "How can Sri Lanka promote tourism when we are a country known for animal cruelty?"

The Animal Welfare Coalition (AWC), a collective of veterinary professionals and animal advocates, has written to Modi himself, asking him to step in.

The group noted that India has been a regional leader in humane dog management and pointed out that Modi has previously spoken in favour of animal welfare.

"Removing them, even temporarily, will irrevocably jeopardise this project of immense public health value, conducted at a significant cost to us," the letter stated.

The decision to remove the dogs reportedly came after discussions between the Anuradhapura Governor’s Office and the Municipal Council, which decided to clear the city of stray animals before Modi’s arrival.

Officials claim the measure is temporary and aimed at ensuring a smooth visit.

Modi is set to receive an official welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square and visit the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree in Anuradhapura, believed to have grown from a cutting of the tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment.

While authorities insist the removals are temporary, activists fear the dogs will never return.

With growing international scrutiny, all eyes are now on whether Modi, whose government has championed animal welfare in India, will respond to the outcry from Sri Lankan activists.