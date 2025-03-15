Passengers forced onto wing as American Airlines aircraft catches fire

An American Airlines plane that was diverted to Denver International Airport on Thursday evening after experiencing “engine vibrations” caught fire while taxiing to a gate, prompting the evacuation of dozens of passengers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Six passengers were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the airline said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The flight, a Boeing 737-800 with 172 passengers and six crew members, was traveling from Colorado Springs to Dallas but was diverted to the Denver airport, the airline said. Some of the passengers were evacuated from the aircraft using slides, the FAA said.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport, American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline said.

Videos posted to social media showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing and climbing down a portable staircase to leave the plane. Light grey smoke filled the air. From other angles, black smoke poured out of the aircraft and orange flames could be seen at the base of the aircraft.

A video taken by Mike Insalata, a Denver resident, showed a large fire under the plane’s right engine. The FAA is investigating.

The episode at Denver International Airport was the latest in a recent string of aviation woes. On February 25, two separate airplanes, one at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport and another at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, had to abort landings to avoid collisions.

Earlier last month, a plane at the Toronto Pearson Airport flipped over. And on Feb.ruary 5, the wing of a plane was impaled on the tail of another plane during a collision on the ground at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

New York Times News Service