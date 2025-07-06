Melbourne incidents rattle Jewish community after twin violent episodes in city

Australia’s Jewish community was on edge on Saturday after two violent episodes the previous night in Melbourne, one at a synagogue and one at an Israeli restaurant, the latest flare-up after earlier spates of attacks against Jewish institutions in the country.

The police in Victoria, where Melbourne is located, said they were investigating the two separate events, which took place around 8 p.m. on Friday about a mile apart.

In one, a man poured flammable liquid on the front door of a synagogue in East Melbourne with about 20 people inside and set it aflame before fleeing the scene, according to the Victoria Police. Everyone inside was able to evacuate through a rear exit, and firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the front entrance, the police said. There were no injuries and no reports of any arrests.

An arson investigator was examining the scene, according to the police statement.

Around the same time, a group of about 20 protesters near the centre of the city shouted “offensive chants” at diners at a restaurant, the police said, leading to the arrest of one of the protesters for “hindering police”. The police did not say what the chants were or give information on any damage. The local news media reported that tables were overturned and objects were thrown at the restaurant, resulting in a broken window. A 28-year-old man who had been arrested was released with a summons, police said.

The premier of the state of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, said in a statement on Saturday that the intentions behind the two events were apparent.

“Every Victorian deserves to live in peace and dignity, but the acts we saw last night at the East Melbourne Synagogue — and elsewhere in the city — are designed to shatter that peace and traumatize Jewish families,” she said. Describing the synagogue attack an act of antisemitism, she said, “it is disgraceful behaviour by a pack of cowards”.

Groups representing Jewish residents in the Melbourne area, which has the largest Jewish population in the country, urged members of the community to be vigilant and said that security patrols were being increased.

“A synagogue that has witnessed Jewish life in Melbourne for generations has been attacked,” the Jewish Community Council of Victoria said in a statement. “We cannot say it louder any more, enough is enough.”

Nicholas Reece, the lord mayor of Melbourne, said he had gone to the East Melbourne Synagogue less than an hour after Friday night’s attack because he happened to be nearby. Congregants outside the synagogue, where the door was visibly badly burned, told him they had been having a meal for the Sabbath when a boy who was in the foyer noticed smoke and yelled out, interrupting the attacker, he said.

New York Times News Service