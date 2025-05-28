Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan pledge stronger ties for regional peace and prosperity

Leaders of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday agreed to strengthen their ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, as well as for regional peace and prosperity.

The understanding was reached at the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alongside presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

"Our strength lies in our solidarity as the three countries stood by each other in recent times be it on Karabakh, Kashmir or Northern Cyprus issues,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

Sharif thanked both nations for their support during Pakistan's recent military conflict with India.

In his address, President Aliyev said his country was ready for close cooperation with Turkey and Pakistan in multiple sectors.

He announced that Azerbaijan envisages a USD 2 billion investment in Pakistan's economy. "We want to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the defence industry as there is great potential for it, and our joint military projects, exercises and defence cooperation will ensure peace and stability across our vast geography,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, President Erdogan said Turkey is pleased with the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and hopes that it evolves into permanent peace. He said Turkey is ready to make every possible contribution to this end.

"We will deepen our cooperation in defence and will maintain our common commitment to fight against terrorism,” he said on the trilateral cooperation.

