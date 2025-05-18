Pakistan to send its delegation abroad amid India’s wide diplomatic outreach post Operation Sindoor

Hours after India decided to send its delegations to key partner countries to put across its resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he will send a diplomatic team to important world capitals to present the country's stance.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday after a telephone conversation with former foreign minister and chief of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Pakistan's decision to send its delegation came hours after India announced that it would send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz “decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to Bilawal.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal wrote on X on Saturday.

Apart from Bilawal, the delegation includes Energy Minister Musadik Malik, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Faisal Subzwari, former foreign secretaries Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The delegation will also "underscore Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region,” according to the PM Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the delegation would soon visit the United States, the UK, Brussels, France, and Russia to highlight Pakistan’s stance on the recent conflict.

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

