Pakistan official makes offensive gesture: Indians on protest in London

Indian diaspora organisations that protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in London have accused a Pakistani military official of making an offensive gesture that many interpreted as a throat-slitting sign.

The protest, held on Friday, was organised by the Indian community to condemn the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

According to videos circulating online and reports by news agencies including PTI, Colonel Taimur Rahat, the Pakistan Army’s defence and air attaché at Pakistan’s Mission in the United Kingdom, was seen holding up a placard showing Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

In the footage, Colonel Rahat, while holding the poster, appeared to make a gesture that many perceived as a throat-slitting motion towards the peaceful protesters.

Media reports and social media posts suggested that the gesture, made from the High Commission’s balcony at Lowndes Square, "seemed to" threaten protesters who were calling for justice for the Pahalgam victims.

The protest itself was attended by over 500 members of the Indian diaspora, waving placards reading "End Terror on Kashmir" and "Stop Terrorism," alongside the Indian national flag.

Organisers underlined that the demonstration was meant to be a peaceful call for "justice and accountability" over what they described as a “horrifying terror attack allegedly linked to Pakistan-sponsored militants."

The Pakistani counter-protesters had organised loudspeakers and were blaring patriotic songs, seeming to make an attempt to drown out the Indian protesters’ anti-terror sloganeering and speeches.

At least one arrest was reported after a protester was chased down by some police officers and detained on the grounds of racial abuse.

“Holding the Indian Tricolour and placards reading ‘Stop Terrorism’, we are here to condemn the killing of innocents by Pakistan’s support of terrorism in Kashmir. We demand strict international action and urge the UK government to stand with India and reconsider its policy towards Pakistan,” said a spokesperson for the Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK.

Pakistani officials played loud celebratory music during the protest.

Videos from the event also showed that amid the protest, music blaring from the Pakistan High Commission appeared to feature the patriotic song ‘Sathiyo Mujahido Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan’, although the lyrics were not clearly audible in all clips.

One X user wrote, “What a sick disgusting man! Never seen this kind of crazy, violent behavior from an army (defense) Attaché.” Another commented, “That’s an extremely disturbing and unacceptable gesture from someone in a diplomatic position. Such behavior undermines the values of peace and diplomacy that are expected from representatives of any nation. Authorities must take this seriously.”

Throughout the face-off, a heavy presence of Metropolitan Police was observed to maintain order between the two sides.

Police officers stood lined up between the Indian protesters. The protest was titled “All Eyes on Pahalgam”.

There has been no official response from both British authorities and the Indian government yet.