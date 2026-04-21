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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights till May 24

It is now nearly a year since the Pakistan airspace ban came into force that has also resulted in Indian carriers taking longer routes for various international destinations

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 21.04.26, 03:12 PM
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Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian planes till May 24, keeping the restriction in place for more than a year amid continued tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22 last year, India and Pakistan have closed their respective airspaces for each other's planes. While Pakistan airspace has been closed for Indian aircraft since April 24, 2025, Pakistan planes are not permitted to use the Indian airspace since April 30 last year.

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According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), Pakistan airspace is not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/ operators, including military flights.

The ban will be applicable from April 21 till 2359 hours (UTC) on May 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on May 24, as per the NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA).

It is now nearly a year since the Pakistan airspace ban came into force that has also resulted in Indian carriers taking longer routes for various international destinations.

Meanwhile, India has barred Pakistan aircraft from using its airspace till 0530 hrs on April 24, and the restriction is expected to be extended.

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24, 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

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