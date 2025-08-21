Pakistan Army denies its chief Asim Munir had commented on Imran Khan in Brussels

The Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected media reports that claimed its chief Asim Munir made certain remarks about jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party last week.

A controversy brewed after Suhail Warraich, a columnist for Urdu daily 'Jang', on August 16 wrote that the army chief had spoken to him in person during a meeting between the two in Brussels, when Munir had taken a pit stop on his way back from a visit to the US.

The issue at stake is the alleged remarks attributed to the army chief, who reportedly demanded an apology from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan, without naming him, for any political reconciliation.

Warraich, in his Urdu column, wrote: “On a question about politics, he [the army chief] said that political reconciliation is possible only if there is a sincere apology.” Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically refuted media reports, claiming certain comments made by Munir in Brussels.

“The army chief made no remark about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Brussels,” Chaudhry said while speaking to the media at an event here.

He also stressed that COAS Munir did not give any interview, as the spokesperson clarified that the Field Marshal also did not mention any “apology” and it was merely a personal effort by a journalist for self-interest and publicity.

However, Chaudhry made it clear that there is no change in policy towards those involved in the May 9, 2023 riots and that those behind the incident and their facilitators and planners should be held accountable as per the law.

“May 9 [issue] is not just a matter of the army but that of the nation,” Chaudhry said, adding, “A person who commits an illegal act will have to face the law and the criminal charges.” On May 9, 2023, Khan's party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad, some 130 kms from Lahore.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time, protesting Khan's arrest.

