MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Pakistan promotes army chief Asim Munir to field marshal rank

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Our Web Desk Published 20.05.25, 06:23 PM
Asim Munir

Asim Munir File picture

Pakistan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to promote chief of army General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by Reuters.

The decision follows heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, marked by recent cross-border firing and troop movements along the Line of Control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-level meeting where the promotion was finalised.

Also Read

State broadcaster PTV reported that General Munir was honoured with the prestigious five-star rank in recognition of his “exemplary role” during the recent conflict.

Addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi on May 5, General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for regional peace, but warned of a strong response to any provocation.

“Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond; however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and the well-being of its people,” he was quoted as saying by GeoTV.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Promotion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress doubles down with posers on Operation Sindoor, Narendra Modi's foreign trips

Pawan Khera, Mallikarjun Kharge lead fresh charge after Rahul Gandhi accuses EAM Jaishankar of ‘informing Pakistan’ ahead of air strikes
Tom Fletcher.
Quote left Quote right

14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours if aid does not enter the territory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT