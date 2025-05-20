Pakistan promotes army chief Asim Munir to field marshal rank

Pakistan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to promote chief of army General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by Reuters.

The decision follows heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, marked by recent cross-border firing and troop movements along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-level meeting where the promotion was finalised.

State broadcaster PTV reported that General Munir was honoured with the prestigious five-star rank in recognition of his “exemplary role” during the recent conflict.

Addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi on May 5, General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for regional peace, but warned of a strong response to any provocation.

“Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond; however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and the well-being of its people,” he was quoted as saying by GeoTV.