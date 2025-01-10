MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Over 20 quakes above 6.0 magnitude since 1950 in region rattled by January 7 tremor in southern Tibet

A total of 126 people were killed and 188 others injured, according to local authorities

PTI Published 10.01.25, 08:23 PM
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people stand amidst damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people stand amidst damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 AP/PTI

In the last 75 years, more than 20 earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude have hit the Lhasa block, where lay the epicentre of this week's quake in southern Tibet.

Tuesday’s quake was caused by a northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate and crustal movement of tectonic plates, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) here.

A total of 126 people were killed and 188 others injured, according to local authorities. The epicentre of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri county in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday is located in the Lhasa block in the southern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, it said.

Also Read

“Since 1950, 21 earthquakes above magnitude 6 have happened in the Lhasa block, with a maximum magnitude of 6.9,” the CENC said.

“The quake happened because of an extensional rupture and release of energy within the Lhasa block. It happened following a northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate and crustal movement, state-run China Daily reported quoting the Centre.

The northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate is the result of the Indian plate's collision with the Eurasian plate. This collision is responsible for the formation of the Himalayas.

The quake occurred at 9:05 am (Beijing time) on Tuesday and its epicentre was in the county's Tsogo township, where approximately 6,900 people live within a 20-kilometer radius.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

