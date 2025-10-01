MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
One dead, another missing after explosion at Munich Oktoberfest; authorities close fairgrounds

Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area

Published 01.10.25, 03:56 PM

X/@anuibi

Police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person died during the explosion early Wednesday, which Munich police said was part of a domestic dispute. It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else.

Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing. Specialised teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said.

Also Read

Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.

This year's Oktoberfest began on September 20 and ends October 5. The world's largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

Oktoberfest Bomb Threat
