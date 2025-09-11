MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 September 2025

No suspect in custody after hours of confusion in fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah

After two suspects were taken in and released, 'there is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter', a statement said

Reuters Published 11.09.25, 10:54 AM
A memorial is held for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in Utah, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. September 10, 2025.

A memorial is held for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in Utah, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. September 10, 2025. Reuters

Authorities in the U.S. had no suspect in custody for the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after hours of confused statements from officials about the killing at a university in Utah.

"This shooting is still an active investigation," the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding it was working with the FBI, the Utah County Attorney’s office, the Utah County Sheriff’s office and local police departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two suspects were taken in and released, "there is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter", the statement said.

Kirk, 31, was shot while addressing a large outdoor crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem, near Salt Lake City, around 12:20 p.m. MT (1820 GMT).

The Department of Public Safety statement said the shooting was "believed to be a targeted attack" by a shooter from the roof of a building but said it could not give further details "to protect the integrity of our investigation."

Governor Spencer Cox initially told a press conference that police were interviewing a "person of interest," while Beau Mason, the Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner, told the same press conference that the perpetrator, suspected of firing a single shot, remained "at large."

FBI Director Kash Patel said an unnamed person had been detained for questioning, then released. "Our investigation continues," he wrote on social media.

RELATED TOPICS

Charlie Kirk United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s army, youths discuss interim leadership as Gen Z protests push nation to crossroads

Analysts caution that the very future of the Himalayan republic could be at stake, either reinforced through reform or derailed by extra-constitutional solutions
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Kirk's killing is a dark moment for America. Radical left political violence has taken too many lives

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT