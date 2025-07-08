No more shoe checks: US airports plan to alter air-travel rule at checkpoints

Nearly two decades later, one of US air travel’s most frustrating rituals may be walking into the sunset.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is beginning to phase out the practice of shoe checks at select airports across the country.

Passengers at several major airports no longer have to remove their shoes during regular TSA security checks, according to two sources familiar with the change who confirmed the update to CBS News on Monday.

A senior government official also confirmed to NBC News that the TSA will now allow passengers at selected airports to keep their footwear on as they proceed through security checkpoints.

The shift in policy was communicated last week in an unexpected internal memo to TSA officers nationwide.

The directive states that, beginning Sunday, passengers can keep their shoes on in all screening lanes at many airports.

While not yet a nationwide policy, the memo noted that the agency aims to extend this change to all US airports shortly.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted at the change in a post on X early Tuesday, calling it “big news” from the Department of Homeland Security.

The initial rollout of the new policy covers several key airports, including Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

Correspondents from CBS News reported that the no-shoes rule was also not enforced at Los Angeles International Airport and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday night.

The TSA has yet to formally announce the change but mentioned in a Monday press release that it is “exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture.” Officials have described the move as a phased approach.

Passengers who trigger alarms at scanners or magnetometers will still be required to remove their shoes for additional screening.

TSA PreCheck passengers have already been exempt from shoe removal in most cases. Travelers with PreCheck status must apply and undergo a clearance process with the TSA.

The history of shoe removal

Shoe removal became a part of the air travel experience in 2006, following an attempted bombing by Richard Reid on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami on December 22, 2001.

Reid, dubbed the “shoe bomber,” attempted to ignite explosives hidden in his shoes mid-flight but was overpowered by passengers and crew.

The flight was diverted to Logan International Airport in Boston, where Reid was taken into custody. He later pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and is currently serving a life sentence at a high-security prison in Colorado.

The policy has seen changes over the years, with periods of relaxation and reinstatement, but it has remained a common point of frustration for travelers.

In fact, a TSA advertisement released in October for its fee-based PreCheck service featured several people praising the program specifically because they did not have to take off their shoes at the airport.

“It’s my favorite thing,” one participant said, as reported by CBS.

With the new policy slowly expanding, travelers across the U.S. may soon be able to breeze through checkpoints with their shoes firmly in place — finally stepping past an era defined by shoeless waits.