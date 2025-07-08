'You're being racist': British woman slammed for 'speak English' advice to Indian staff at Heathrow

A British woman's X post on the Indian staff deployed at the Heathrow airport has kicked up a storm.

In her post, Lucy White observed that the majority of staff were of Indian and Asian descent, further claiming that they weren’t speaking “a word of English.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And her "speak English" advice left ruffled feathers.

In her post, White stated that the Indian and Asian staff knew "she was right" and that they used the “race card”. She further pressed for a demand to "deport them all".

White also questioned the presence of Asian and Indian staff working at Heathrow Airport.

How the world reacted

The post received mixed reactions, with some supporting her claims, highlighting the challenges faced by them due to the "language barrier", while some lashed out at her "racist" behaviour.

One of the comments on her post read, “They speak British English so you may have mistakenly thought that they don’t speak your English. I just came back from London and didn’t experience any of the friction with the English language as you have described it to be."

A user wrote, “Do you speak Hindi? How do you know what their reply meant if the airport staff weren’t speaking a word of English? Did you definitely go to Cambridge?”

Another user commented, “You are being racist. However I’ll take a bet on this being under the list of ‘things that never happened’.”

Others shared their own experiences, saying they barely encountered English staff at Heathrow, and described it as a population replacement.