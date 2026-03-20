No evidence of India-linked clandestine activities in Canada, says police chief

Canada’s top police official has said there is currently no evidence linking the government of India to clandestine activities or transnational repression within the country, signalling a shift amid efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme made the remarks in an interview with CTV News, addressing concerns over alleged foreign interference.

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“We’re not seeing any connection right now with any foreign entity, based on the criminal information, the investigations that we have presently,” he said while responding to a question whether “transnational repression by agents of India" was still a concern.

“I’m saying that based on the totality of the files that we have on foreign interference or transnational repression, what we have in our holdings is we have people that are intimidating people, harassing people, but connecting the dots to a foreign entity, regardless of the country, we don’t have that," Duheme said in the interview that would be aired on Sunday.

The comments come after months of strained relations between India and Canada, triggered by allegations made by then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—claims New Delhi had rejected as “absurd”.

Ties deteriorated further in October 2024 when India recalled its high commissioner and five diplomats after Ottawa attempted to connect them to the Nijjar case, prompting a reciprocal expulsion of Canadian diplomats.

However, relations have shown signs of recovery in recent months. Liberal Party leader Mark Carney’s election victory last year helped initiate a reset, followed by the restoration of high commissioners in both capitals.

Carney’s visit to India earlier this month further advanced the thaw, with both sides signing key agreements on uranium and critical mineral supplies, and committing to expedite a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.