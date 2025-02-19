No deaths as passenger jet flips and burns at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Delta Flight 4819’s landing seemed routine — until it wasn’t.

For the 80 people on board, the world lurched immediately after the wheels hit the ground at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon. The plane sparked and burst into flames as it skidded along the runway, then it rolled onto its back, its right wing shearing off.

In the blink of an eye, passengers found themselves hanging upside down, still strapped into their seats as jet fuel began running down the windows, said Pete Carlson, one of those on the flight. “The absolute initial feeling is just, ‘Need to get out of this,’” Carlson told CBC, the Canadian national broadcaster.

But after a horrific string of fatal aviation accidents over the past two months, this crash proved different. Flight attendants and passengers were able to help each other out of the emergency exits and onto the snow.

At least 18 people were injured, including one adult and one child in critical but non-life threatening condition, but everyone was expected to survive. By late Monday, some of the injured passengers had been released from the hospital, Delta said.

The jet, a Bombardier CRJ900 operated by a Delta subsidiary, Endeavor Air, was landing at 2:15 pm Eastern time after a seemingly normal flight along the busy route between Minneapolis and Toronto.

“The second that the wheels hit the ground, then everything happened,” said Pete Koukov, a professional skier from Colorado, in an interview on Monday night. “The next thing I know, we’re sideways.”

The plane skidded on its right side, said Koukov, who was sitting at a window seat on the other side of the plane. He saw sparks and flames as the plane hit the ground.

When the plane came to a stop belly-up, he unbuckled and lowered himself down to the ceiling of the aircraft, which was now its floor, Koukov said. “People were panicking.”

A video taken by Koukov shows a flight attendant helping passengers climb out of the plane, urging them to hurry and to leave their belongings behind.

Other videos from the scene showed flames and black smoke billowing from the plane as firefighters hosed it down. Photos taken after the crash showed most of the right wing of the jet shorn off, and the left wing damaged with the left landing gear still attached to the plane.

In the aftermath of the crash, an air traffic controller told a medical helicopter pilot who offered to help: “There are people outside walking around the aircraft there.”

“Yeah, we’ve got it. The aircraft is upside down and burning,” the helicopter pilot responded, according to LiveATC audio.