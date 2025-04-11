‘Nishan-e-Haider for 26/11 terrorists’: Call intercepts reveal Tahawwur Rana's words to David Headley

According to calls intercepted by US authorities, Tahawwur Rana told David Headley that the 26/11 terrorists should be honoured with Pakistan’s highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider, according to a report on India Today.

Rana reportedly told his co-conspirator Headley that the attackers "deserved it" and should be given Pakistan’s highest military honour reserved for fallen soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disclosure came as the United States Department of Justice released a statement on Rana’s extradition to India, which was successfully executed on April 9 by the US Marshals Service.

India had formally requested his extradition in June 2020 and the move marks a significant step towards justice for the 166 people who lost their lives in the coordinated assault across 12 locations in Mumbai.

Rana, a former officer in the Pakistan Army, was convicted in 2013 by a US court in the Northern District of Illinois.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba and for involvement in a foiled LeT-sponsored plot in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In a chilling revelation in the US statement, officials said that after the 26/11 attacks, Rana commended the LeT operatives who carried out the siege.

Headley’s role

David Headley, who became a key witness and turned approver in the 26/11 investigations, pleaded guilty to 12 federal terrorism charges, including aiding and abetting the murder of six Americans in Mumbai.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Following a series of legal proceedings that spanned nearly five years, a US magistrate judge certified Rana’s extradition in May 2023.

Legal appeals that followed—including a habeas corpus petition and a request for stay—were rejected by the US District Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and ultimately by the US Supreme Court.

The final order for extradition came from the US Secretary of State, who issued a warrant for Rana’s surrender.

The warrant was executed earlier this week, officially transferring his custody to Indian authorities.

What is Nishan-e-Haider?

The Nishan-e-Haider is Pakistan's highest military honour, awarded posthumously to those who demonstrate extraordinary bravery and sacrifice in combat. It is reserved for the nation’s heroes who have laid down their lives for the defense of the country.

Among the recipients is Captain Karnal Sher Khan, who took part in the 1999 Kargil conflict. Stationed at high-altitude posts, he led fierce counterattacks against overwhelming Indian forces. Despite being outnumbered, he was reported to have fought valiantly, even engaging in close combat with Indian officer Captain Vikram Batra.

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed got the award for his heroic actions during the 1965 war in the Lahore sector. Amid constant artillery and tank fire, he held his ground for six days and nights, personally manning a forward observation post, and repelling enemy advances.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed's extraordinary bravery during the Battle of Pul Kanjri also earned him the highest honour. Despite being severely wounded, he charged an enemy bunker, overpowering a soldier with his bare hands before succumbing to fatal injuries.