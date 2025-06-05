MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 June 2025

Nine injured as Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany after heavy turbulence

According to a statement by police in Bavaria, weather conditions prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing in Memmingen, about 70 miles (113 km) west of Munich

Reuters Published 05.06.25, 11:48 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany because of heavy turbulence from a thunderstorm late on Wednesday, with police saying nine passengers were injured.

According to a statement by police in Bavaria, weather conditions prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing in Memmingen, about 70 miles (113 km) west of Munich.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the plane landed safely, nine people between the ages of two and 59 were injured in the air turbulence, police said.

A woman sustained a head injury, her two-year-old toddler suffered bruises and another 59-year-old woman complained of back pain, with all three receiving hospital treatment, the statement said. Other injuries were treated on site.

The airline is organising a bus transfer to Milan because local aviation authorities did not clear onwards flights from Memmingen, police said.

RELATED TOPICS

Germany Turbulence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Worse than Taliban’ jab from Tejashwi, Rahul after assault on Bihar doctor by ‘rape accused’

The survivor’s mother said her daughter had been gang-raped in 2021 and that they had recently recorded their court testimony
Family members and relatives pay last respect to the mortal remains of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, at her residence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

No proper support was provided... Even to file an FIR, we had to wait four hours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT