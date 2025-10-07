MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 October 2025

Newly elected German mayor found with serious stab wounds; Merz condemns ‘abhorrent act’

Iris Stalzer was elected as mayor of Herdecke on September 28

AP Published 07.10.25, 07:22 PM
Mayor of Herdecke in western Germany was found at her apartment on Tuesday with serious stabbing wounds.

Mayor of Herdecke in western Germany was found at her apartment on Tuesday with serious stabbing wounds. Picture from social media

The newly elected mayor of a town in western Germany was found at her apartment on Tuesday with serious stabbing wounds, German media reported. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said she was the victim of “an abhorrent act.”

Iris Stalzer was elected as mayor of Herdecke on September 28. She is a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, the junior party in Germany's conservative-led national government.

ADVERTISEMENT

German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, reported that she was found with life-threatening injuries and had several stabbing wounds.

Also Read

Police said only that there was a large operation underway in Herdecke.

Merz wrote on social media that “we fear for the life of mayor-elect Iris Stalzer and hope for her full recovery.”

RELATED TOPICS

Friedrich Merz Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani's defence arm under DRI probe over import duty on missile parts

Officials alleged that the company misclassified short-range surface-to-air missile parts as components of long-range missile systems, which are exempt from import taxes
CJI BR Gavai and Rakesh Kishore
Quote left Quote right

I was hurt... I was not inebriated. I am not fearful. I don’t regret what happened

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT