Nepal’s energy minister Kulman Ghising to visit India in October for International Solar Alliance meet

Nepal’s minister of Energy and Water Resources Kulman Ghising is scheduled to visit India in October to attend the 8th meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

This will be the first visit to India of a minister of the newly-formed government of PM Sushila Karki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

The Council of Ministers’ meeting on Sunday decided to approve Ghising’s proposed visit to India from October 27 to 30 to attend the ISA meeting in Delhi, according to officials.

The Council of Ministers also approved Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal's visit to the US to attend the joint meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund from October 13 to 18.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.