Philadelphia: Small plane crashes near shopping mall, multiple casualties on ground, say reports

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management confirmed on social media that there was a "major incident" in the area of the reported crash, but provided no other details

Reuters Published 01.02.25, 06:35 AM

File Photo.

A small plane carrying two people crashed in the vicinity of a shopping mall in Philadelphia, resulting in multiple casualties on the ground, local media reported on Friday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper, citing police, said the crash took place shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia.

At least one house and multiple cars are on fire, the newspaper reported.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management confirmed on social media that there was a "major incident" in the area of the reported crash, but provided no other details.

The Philadelphia CBS affiliate showed images of a large fire and several fire trucks at the scene of the crash, and that the status of victims was not immediately known.

Neither the Philadelphia police department nor the fire department immediately responded to requests for comment.

