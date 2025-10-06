'Move fast or massive bloodshed': Donald Trump warns Israel, Hamas on Gaza peace deal

United States President Donald Trump on Monday called on Israel and Hamas to “move fast” on the Gaza peace initiative, warning that failure to do so could result in “massive bloodshed”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there had been "positive discussions" involving Hamas and "countries from all over the world -- Arab, Muslim, and everyone else" over the weekend. He said the talks are part of a broader effort to end the war and achieve "long sought peace in the Middle East."

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST." He also warned that further delays could lead to "massive bloodshed."

The renewed negotiations gained momentum as a Hamas delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya, the group’s exiled Gaza chief, arrived in Egypt late Sunday to join discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.

Many elements of the 20 points have been included in numerous ceasefire deals proposed over the last two years, including those accepted and then subsequently rejected at various stages by both Israel and Hamas.

Hamas faces considerable pressure to accept the plan, with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt all welcoming the initiative.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas' response.

Trump, who has cast himself as the only person capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has invested significant political capital in efforts to end a two-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and left US ally Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage.

Trump said he believed Hamas had showed it was "ready for a lasting PEACE" and he put the onus on Netanyahu's government.

Netanyahu's office said Israel "will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision."

Netanyahu on Sunday, vowed to "disarm" Hamas either the "easy or the hard way". He also signalled that there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza - something Hamas has long demanded.

Residents on Sunday said Israeli tanks bombarded Talateeni Street, a major artery in the heart of Gaza City, after Trump's message to Israel to stop.

Witnesses said Israeli military planes also intensified bombing in Gaza City in the hour after Hamas issued its statement, hitting several houses in the Remal neighborhood.

Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza. The offensive has killed over 66,000 people in Gaza, Gaza health authorities say.