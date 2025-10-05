Donald Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line,' Hamas confirmation would trigger immediate ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" for Gaza, which has also been shared with Hamas.

Trump said "when Hamas confirms," a ceasefire will be effective "immediately" and a prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and STAY TUNED!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US President also urged the Hamas to "move quickly" to accept his peace plan for war-torn Gaza.

Asserting that he wouldn't tolerate "any delay", Trump warned Hamas to cease fighting and lay down its arms or else "all bets will be off". He also assured again that Israel and Hamas will be kept on board with the fragile agreement.

According to The Times of Israel, a senior Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo on Monday for negotiations on the implementation of Trump’s ceasefire plan. The delegation will include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk, and senior officials from the Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence agencies.

Negotiations in Egypt are expected to focus on the full release of hostages held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza, along with the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel — a key element of Trump’s proposal to end the conflict.