Mourning and celebration of life in US; weeps, dances two different transitions

New Orleans mourned, wept and danced at a vigil on Saturday evening along the famous thoroughfare where a man rammed a pickup truck into a crowd, killing and injuring revellers who were there to celebrate the new year.

A makeshift memorial of crosses and pictures of the 14 deceased victims amassed with candles, flowers and teddy bears. Victims’ relatives held each other, some crying. But as a brass band began playing, the sorrow transformed into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped fingers, swayed and followed the music down Bourbon Street.

The coroner’s office listed the cause of death for all 14 victims as “blunt force injuries”.

University Medical Center, New Orleans, spokesperson Carolina Giepert said 13 people remained hospitalised, with eight people in intensive care.

Cathy Tenedorio, who lost her 25-year-old son Matthew, said she was moved by the flood of condolences and kindness at Saturday’s vigil.

“This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love. I’m floating through it all,” she said.