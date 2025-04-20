MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
More than 90 lives lost in last 48 hours due to strike attacks by Israel at Gaza

The dead include 15 people who were killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff

Published 20.04.25, 05:11 AM
Representational image File image

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 90 people in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said on Saturday, as Israeli troops ramped up attacks to pressure Hamas to release its hostages and disarm.

The dead include 15 people who were killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff. At least 11 people were killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, several of them in a tent in the Mwasi area where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living, hospital worker said. Israel has designated it as a humanitarian zone.

Four other people were killed in separate strikes in Rafah city, including a mother and her daughter, according to the European Hospital, where the bodies were brought.

Israel has vowed to intensify attacks across Gaza and occupy large “security zones” inside the strip.

For six weeks Israel also has blockaded Gaza, barring the entry of food and other goods.

This week, aid groups raised alarm saying that thousands of children have become malnourished, and mostpeople are barely eating one meal a day as stocks dwindle, according to the United Nations.

