MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 September 2025

Modi condemns attacks in Qatar, urges dialogue and restraint amid Israel strike

PM Modi spoke with Qatari Amir, expressing concern over Doha bombing; India backs peace and diplomacy

Anita Joshua Published 11.09.25, 10:48 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the Israeli bombing inside Qatar during a telephonic conversation with the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Modi, however, made no mention of Israel in his post on X about the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi posted.

On Tuesday, the external affairs ministry had expressed deep concern over the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier in the day, worried about its impact on the security situation in the region. India strongly urged restraint and diplomacy so that peace and security in the region are not endangered.An added worry for Delhi is the large Indian community living in Qatar. According to the external affairs ministry website, an estimated 8,30,000 Indians live in Qatar.

Security tightened

Qatari security forces and emergency fire personnel deployed on Wednesday around the site of an Israeli attack the previous day on Hamas’ political leaders who had gathered in the capital to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Tuesday’s strike in Doha killed at least six people in a neighbourhood that is home to foreign embassies and schools.

The strike on the territory of a US ally drew condemnation from countries in Central Asia. It also marked a dramatic escalation in the region and risked upending talks aimed at ending the war and freeing hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. An Israeli official said at least 10 bombs were used in the raid.

Additional reporting by AP

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s army, youths discuss interim leadership as Gen Z protests push nation to crossroads

Analysts caution that the very future of the Himalayan republic could be at stake, either reinforced through reform or derailed by extra-constitutional solutions
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Kirk's killing is a dark moment for America. Radical left political violence has taken too many lives

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT