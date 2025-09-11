Modi condemns attacks in Qatar, urges dialogue and restraint amid Israel strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the Israeli bombing inside Qatar during a telephonic conversation with the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Modi, however, made no mention of Israel in his post on X about the conversation.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi posted.

On Tuesday, the external affairs ministry had expressed deep concern over the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier in the day, worried about its impact on the security situation in the region. India strongly urged restraint and diplomacy so that peace and security in the region are not endangered.An added worry for Delhi is the large Indian community living in Qatar. According to the external affairs ministry website, an estimated 8,30,000 Indians live in Qatar.

Security tightened

Qatari security forces and emergency fire personnel deployed on Wednesday around the site of an Israeli attack the previous day on Hamas’ political leaders who had gathered in the capital to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Tuesday’s strike in Doha killed at least six people in a neighbourhood that is home to foreign embassies and schools.

The strike on the territory of a US ally drew condemnation from countries in Central Asia. It also marked a dramatic escalation in the region and risked upending talks aimed at ending the war and freeing hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. An Israeli official said at least 10 bombs were used in the raid.

Additional reporting by AP