regular-article-logo Friday, 09 May 2025

Military helicopter crashes into reservoir in Sri Lanka, kills six armed forces personnel

Sri Lanka Air Force said a nine-member panel has been appointed to probe the crash

PTI Published 09.05.25, 01:55 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A military helicopter crashed into a reservoir in Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six armed forces personnel.

Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 crashed into the reservoir in the north central region of Maduru Oya, the Ministry of Defence said.

The helicopter was on the way for a demonstration at a passing out parade of the Army’s Special Forces brigade.

Among the dead are two Air Force and four special forces soldiers.

Sri Lanka Air Force said a nine-member panel has been appointed to probe the crash.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Military Armed Forces
