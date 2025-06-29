Asim Munir issues fresh threats to India, pledges political and moral support to Kashmir

After his "jugular vein" remark on Kashmir that was followed by the Pahalgam massacre, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir once again issued public threats against India on Saturday.

Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir accused India of undertaking "acts of unprovoked aggression" twice. He described New Delhi's actions as reflecting a "troubling absence of strategic foresight" and warned of a "decisive response" to any future hostilities.

Asim Munir reiterates familiar anti-India rhetoric

"On both occasions, their recklessness was met with Pakistan's resolute response," Munir said, commending the armed forces for ''preserving national honour" and averting a "dangerous regional escalation."

"Despite provocations, Pakistan acted with restraint and maturity, reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to its role as net regional stabiliser," he added.

Looking ahead, he issued a firm warning, "As we steadily build our comprehensive national power, any enemy acting on the perceived vulnerability of Pakistan would get an assured swift and befitting response."

Kashmir reference strikes familiar note, recalls rhetoric before Pahalgam attack

"We can never miss to mention about the great sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers struggling against India’s illegal occupation," Munir brought up the Kashmir issue in his speech yet again.

"What India tends to term as terrorism is in fact the legitimate struggle as per the international conventions," he added.

Munir claimed, “Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

"Pakistan will always provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Munir stated.

The last time Asim Munir addressed the Kashmir issue, it was followed by the Pahalgam attack, to which India responded swiftly with Operation Sindoor. The recurring pattern of escalatory rhetoric preceding cross-border terror remains a significant concern.